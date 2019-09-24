Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $28.90, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.53%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 4.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 9.82%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.2%.

EPD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EPD to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.70 billion, down 9.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.18 per share and revenue of $34.86 billion, which would represent changes of +14.14% and -4.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EPD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.54% higher. EPD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EPD is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.14.

Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 3.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

