Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.64, marking a -0.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.33%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 6.3% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 11.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.63, up 21.15% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.5 billion, up 24.65% from the prior-year quarter.

EPD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.52 per share and revenue of $55.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20% and +36.2%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.84 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.61, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, putting it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



