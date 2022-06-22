Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 8.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.13%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $12.25 billion, up 29.66% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $48.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.29% and +19.88%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.75% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.42, so we one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.