Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $24.30, marking a -0.61% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 12.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Enterprise Products Partners as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.54 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $10.96 billion, up 55.57% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.16.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

