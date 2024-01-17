Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $26.58, marking a -0.64% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a gain of 1.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 2.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 1.54% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $12.71 billion, reflecting a 6.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.24 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.06 for its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, finds itself in the top 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.