Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Declares $0.49 Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners said on April 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.49 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 28, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.44%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.57%, the lowest has been 5.74%, and the highest has been 13.39%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.49 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.08 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.78. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1415 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enterprise Products Partners. This is an increase of 43 owner(s) or 3.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EPD is 0.78%, a decrease of 11.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.26% to 697,966K shares. The put/call ratio of EPD is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.69% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enterprise Products Partners is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 22.69% from its latest reported closing price of $26.33.

The projected annual revenue for Enterprise Products Partners is $61,067MM, an increase of 4.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.59.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 26.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 0.54% over the last quarter.

Montchanin Asset Management holds 139K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 135K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 0.84% over the last quarter.

ARDEX - AMG River Road Dividend All Cap Value Fund CLASS N SHARES holds 284K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 293K shares, representing a decrease of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 4.03% over the last quarter.

JRM Investment Counsel holds 460K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 487K shares, representing a decrease of 5.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 3.57% over the last quarter.

Cambridge Trust holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 32.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EPD by 33.47% over the last quarter.

Enterprise Products Partners L P Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is one of the largest publicly traded partnerships and a leading North American provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals. Its services include: natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage; NGL transportation, fractionation, storage and export and import terminals; crude oil gathering, transportation, storage and export and import terminals; petrochemical and refined products transportation, storage, export and import terminals and related services; and a marine transportation business that operates primarily on the United States inland and Intracoastal Waterway systems. The partnership's assets include approximately 50,000 miles of pipelines; 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas storage capacity.

