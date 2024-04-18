Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the latest trading day at $28.44, indicating a +0.18% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have depreciated by 2.07% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.66%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.64, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.44 billion, indicating an 8.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.63 per share and revenue of $54.74 billion, which would represent changes of +3.95% and +10.1%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Enterprise Products Partners presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.29, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.