Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $29.06, denoting a +0.38% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.42%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 5.62% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.42% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.26 billion, up 6.54% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.65 per share and a revenue of $53.6 billion, signifying shifts of +4.74% and +7.8%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% higher. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.94. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.79 of its industry.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.