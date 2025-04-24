Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $31.30 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.95% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.74%.

Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 9.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 10.82% and underperforming the S&P 500's loss of 5.07%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.70, indicating a 6.06% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.19 billion, indicating a 3.83% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $57.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.18% and +2.76%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher within the past month. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.77, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

It's also important to note that EPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.25. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. EPD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

