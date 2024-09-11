Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ended the recent trading session at $29.15, demonstrating a +0.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.17%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.44% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.22% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.92% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.69, signifying a 15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $13.78 billion, indicating a 14.89% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $56.37 billion, signifying shifts of +7.51% and +13.38%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.37% lower. As of now, Enterprise Products Partners holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 12.09.

One should further note that EPD currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.48 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, placing it within the top 25% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

