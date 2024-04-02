Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $29.75, denoting a +1.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.95%.

The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 6.22% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 6.92% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 2.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.64 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $13.26 billion, indicating a 6.54% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.65 per share and revenue of $53.6 billion, indicating changes of +4.74% and +7.8%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.63% higher. Currently, Enterprise Products Partners is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.98, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 200, this industry ranks in the bottom 21% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.