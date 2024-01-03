Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed the most recent trading day at $27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.76%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.18%.

The provider of midstream energy services's shares have seen a decrease of 0.15% over the last month, not keeping up with the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.66, up 1.54% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.71 billion, down 6.85% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.14% downward. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.21 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.05, which means Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, placing it within the top 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

