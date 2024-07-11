Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) closed at $29.19, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had gained 2.68% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 12.58% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 5.11% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Enterprise Products Partners will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.66, reflecting a 15.79% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $14.03 billion, indicating a 31.74% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.72 per share and a revenue of $58.34 billion, demonstrating changes of +7.51% and +17.35%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.15% decrease. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Enterprise Products Partners has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.35, so one might conclude that Enterprise Products Partners is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.36.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 67, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.