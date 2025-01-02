Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $31.75, denoting a +1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the provider of midstream energy services had lost 4.54% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.5% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 2.36% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.43 billion, down 1.29% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Enterprise Products Partners boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.03. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 13.29 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

