Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) ending at $34.22, denoting a +0.23% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.87%.

The the stock of provider of midstream energy services has risen by 1.22% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.26% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post earnings of $0.70 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $14.28 billion, down 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.91 per share and revenue of $58.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.18% and +3.34%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enterprise Products Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% higher. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Enterprise Products Partners's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.24.

It is also worth noting that EPD currently has a PEG ratio of 1.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.17.

The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, positioning it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.