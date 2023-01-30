Enterprise Products Partners Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for EPD

In trading on Monday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.55, changing hands as low as $25.42 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading down about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $22.75 per share, with $28.6499 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.57.

