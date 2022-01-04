Enterprise Products Partners Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EPD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.91, changing hands as high as $22.97 per share. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $19.31 per share, with $25.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.90.

