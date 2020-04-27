Enterprise Products Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EPD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/20, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.445, payable on 5/12/20. As a percentage of EPD's recent stock price of $16.67, this dividend works out to approximately 2.67%, so look for shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to trade 2.67% lower — all else being equal — when EPD shares open for trading on 4/29/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EPD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.68% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $10.27 per share, with $30.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.61.

In Monday trading, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently down about 0.8% on the day.

