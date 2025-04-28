Enterprise Products Partners About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (EPD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/25, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.535, payable on 5/14/25. As a percentage of EPD's recent stock price of $31.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.71%, so look for shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. to trade 1.71% lower — all else being equal — when EPD shares open for trading on 4/30/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from EPD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.85% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of EPD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EPD's low point in its 52 week range is $27.37 per share, with $34.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.46.

In Monday trading, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are currently down about 0.3% on the day.

