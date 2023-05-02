News & Insights

Enterprise Products' oil pipeline volumes rise on Permian output growth

May 02, 2023 — 06:15 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners' first-quarter crude oil pipeline volumes edged slightly higher, it said on Tuesday, helped by production growth in the Permian basin.

Total crude oil pipeline transportation volumes rose to 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the three months to March 31, up from 2.2 million bpd a year earlier, the pipeline and storage company said.

