Enterprise Products' oil pipeline volumes rise on Permian output growth

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners' first-quarter crude oil pipeline volumes edged slightly higher, it said on Tuesday, helped by production growth in the Permian basin.

Total crude oil pipeline transportation volumes rose to 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the three months to March 31, up from 2.2 million bpd a year earlier, the pipeline and storage company said.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston Editing by David Goodman )

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 610 7346; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.