Enterprise Products (EPD) to Post Q2 Earnings: A Beat in Store?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is set to report second-quarter 2020 results on Jul 29, before the opening bell.

In the last-reported quarter, the partnership reported earnings of 61 cents per unit, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents, thanks to higher pipeline transportation volumes of NGL and contributions from the Permian Basin natural gas gathering system.

Notably, the midstream infrastructure provider beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the prior four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 4.4%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings of 46 cents per unit has seen three upward revisions and one downward movement in the past 30 days. The figure suggests a year-over-year decline of 16.4%.

Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at almost $7 billion for the quarter, indicating a decline of 15.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Enterprise Products this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Enterprise Products has an Earnings ESP of +1.09%.

Zacks Rank: The partnership currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Rank: The partnership currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors to Consider

Being a fully-integrated midstream energy company, the business model of the partnership – having the highest credit rating in the midstream energy space – is likely to have been relatively less exposed to coronavirus-induced oil and gas price volatility.

Importantly, Enterprise Products is likely to have generated stable fee-based revenues from its midstream infrastructures that comprise natural gas liquid, crude oil, natural gas, petrochemicals and refined products pipelines, spreading across roughly 50,000 miles. The natural gas processing facilities and fractionators are also expected to have contributed to the partnership’s fee-based revenues in the June quarter.

