Enterprise Products (EPD) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported $12.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.53% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was -8.96%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1636 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1719.13 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1636 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 1719.13 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7454 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 7711.24 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7454 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 7711.24 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4694 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 4562.86 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 4694 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 4562.86 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 21,027.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,722.93 BBtu/D.

: 21,027.00 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,722.93 BBtu/D. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 123 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.61 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 123 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.61 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 119 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 113.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 119 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 113.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 41 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 38.03 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 41 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 38.03 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 225 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 218.7 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 225 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 218.7 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.3 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.3 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services : $371 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $377 million.

: $371 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $377 million. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services : $339 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $402.33 million.

: $339 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $402.33 million. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services: $370 million compared to the $343.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

