Enterprise Products (EPD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2025, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported revenue of $15.42 billion, up 4.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +9.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.09 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.69, the EPS surprise was -7.25%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1652 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1613.15 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1652 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 1613.15 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7181 millions of barrels of oil versus 7062.97 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7181 millions of barrels of oil versus 7062.97 millions of barrels of oil estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4447 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4458.61 millions of barrels of oil.

: 4447 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4458.61 millions of barrels of oil. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 20,310 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,175.16 BBtu/D.

: 20,310 BBtu/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 20,175.16 BBtu/D. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 114 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 120.07 millions of barrels of oil.

: 114 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 120.07 millions of barrels of oil. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 113 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 104.11 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 113 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 104.11 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 46 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 31.03 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 46 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 31.03 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 225 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 196.18 millions of barrels of oil.

: 225 millions of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 196.18 millions of barrels of oil. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.42 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.42 billion compared to the $1.46 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services : $315 million versus $352.84 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $315 million versus $352.84 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services : $357 million versus $342.12 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $357 million versus $342.12 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services: $374 million versus $411.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

