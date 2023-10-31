Enterprise Products (EPD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported revenue of $12 billion, down 22.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.78% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.63, the EPS surprise was -4.76%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 18,440 BBtu/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 18,347.53 BBtu/D.

: 18,440 BBtu/D versus the six-analyst average estimate of 18,347.53 BBtu/D. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 5928 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 5477.22 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 5928 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 5477.22 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 3974 millions of barrels of oil versus 3890.9 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 3974 millions of barrels of oil versus 3890.9 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 184 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 197.55 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 184 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 197.55 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 112 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 123.22 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts.

: 112 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 123.22 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on three analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 103 millions of barrels of oil versus 111.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 103 millions of barrels of oil versus 111.65 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1519 millions of barrels of oil versus 1432.91 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1519 millions of barrels of oil versus 1432.91 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 41 millions of barrels of oil versus 39.24 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average.

: 41 millions of barrels of oil versus 39.24 millions of barrels of oil estimated by three analysts on average. Crude Oil Pipelines & Services net - Crude oil pipeline transportation volumes per day : 2560 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2279.19 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts.

: 2560 millions of barrels of oil compared to the 2279.19 millions of barrels of oil average estimate based on two analysts. Crude oil marine terminal volumes : 988 MBPD versus the two-analyst average estimate of 833.19 MBPD.

: 988 MBPD versus the two-analyst average estimate of 833.19 MBPD. Standalone deisobutanizer (DIB) processing volumes - Petrochemical & Refined Products Services : 185 MBPD versus the two-analyst average estimate of 184.2 MBPD.

: 185 MBPD versus the two-analyst average estimate of 184.2 MBPD. Commodity Price - Natural Gas: $2.54 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.76.

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

