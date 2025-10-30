Enterprise Products (EPD) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported $12.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.7%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.65 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.59 billion, representing a surprise of -4.53%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -8.96%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1636 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1719.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1636 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1719.13 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7454 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 7711.24 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7454 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 7711.24 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4694 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4562.86 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 4694 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4562.86 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 21,027.00 BBtu/D versus 20,722.93 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average.

: 21,027.00 BBtu/D versus 20,722.93 BBtu/D estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 123 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.61 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 123 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 120.61 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 119 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 113.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 119 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 113.58 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 41 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 38.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 41 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 38.03 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 225 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 218.7 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 225 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 218.7 millions of barrels of oil per day. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion.

: $1.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services : $370 million compared to the $343.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $370 million compared to the $343.04 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services : $339 million versus $402.33 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: $339 million versus $402.33 million estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services: $371 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $377 million.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.