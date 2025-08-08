Enterprise Products (EPD) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) reported revenue of $11.36 billion, down 15.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -20.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14.21 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +1.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day : 1667 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1643.35 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 1667 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1643.35 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day : 7266 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 7193.4 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 7266 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 7193.4 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day : 4562 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4655.69 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 4562 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4655.69 millions of barrels of oil per day. Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day : 20,405.00 BBtu/D compared to the 20,257.19 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts.

: 20,405.00 BBtu/D compared to the 20,257.19 BBtu/D average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day : 122 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 117.36 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 122 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 117.36 millions of barrels of oil per day. Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day : 118 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 111.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts.

: 118 millions of barrels of oil per day compared to the 111.91 millions of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on two analysts. Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day : 39 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 39.09 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.

: 39 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 39.09 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average. NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day : 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 228.53 millions of barrels of oil per day.

: 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 228.53 millions of barrels of oil per day. Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services : $1.3 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1.3 billion versus $1.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services : $403 million compared to the $384.81 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $403 million compared to the $384.81 million average estimate based on two analysts. Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services : $417 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.23 million.

: $417 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $335.23 million. Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services: $354 million compared to the $371.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Enterprise Products performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>

Shares of Enterprise Products have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.