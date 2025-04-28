Enterprise Products (EPD) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

In its upcoming report, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.09 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Enterprise Products metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' at 1,613.15 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1557 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' reaching 7,062.97 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6363 millions of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' will reach 4,458.61 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4157 millions of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' of 20,175.16 BBtu/D. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 18,600 BBtu/D.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' will likely reach 120.07 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 117 millions of barrels of oil.

The consensus estimate for 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' stands at 104.11 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 96 millions of barrels of oil.

Analysts predict that the 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' will reach 31.03 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 35 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' should arrive at 196.18 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 185 millions of barrels of oil.

Analysts expect 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' to come in at $1.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.34 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' to reach $411.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $411 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' should come in at $342.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $312 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' will reach $352.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $444 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>



Shares of Enterprise Products have demonstrated returns of -8.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EPD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.