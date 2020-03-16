Enterprise Products (EPD) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.8% in Session

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises nearly 9% on Friday. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is down 40.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen one positive estimate revision in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Enterprise Products. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Enterprise Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

A better-ranked stock in the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB sector is TC PipeLines, LP TCP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

