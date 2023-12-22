Enterprise Products (EPD) Jumps 16.8% YTD: More Room to Run?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD has gained 16.8% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 1.8% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector. The leading midstream energy firm has witnessed no earnings estimate revisions over the past seven days.

Factors Working in Favor

Enterprise Products, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to the volatility in oil and gas prices. It generates stable fee-based revenues from its extensive pipeline network that spreads across more than 50,000 miles, transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil petrochemicals and refined products.

The midstream infrastructure provider has storage assets that can hold more than 260 million barrels of NGLs, petrochemicals, refined products and crude oil. These assets can store 14 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Enterprise Products has $6.8 billion of key approved projects under construction that are likely to provide incremental fee-based revenues.

The partnership’s balance sheet has lower debt exposure than the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The liquidity profile of Enterprise Products is impressive, as it reported consolidated liquidity of $3.8 billion, which includes unrestricted cash and available borrowing capacity.

Considering all the factors, it may be concluded that the midstream company has more room to run.

Stocks to Consider

Better-ranked players in the energy space include Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, Weatherford International plc WFRD and Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA TGS. While Murphy USA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Weatherford International and Transportadora de Gas carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA is a renowned retailer of gasoline and convenience goods, distinguished by its adaptable business model that effectively enhances profitability during periods of economic expansion and recession.

Weatherfordis a key energy player and is engaged in offering exclusive drilling technologies that will maximize clients’ reservoir exposure. Weatherford is also involved in well construction and completion activities in an efficient manner.

Transportadora’s midstream asset portfolio has the most extensive natural gas pipeline network in Latin America. It generates stable fee-based revenues since its pipeline assets transport more than 60% of the gas consumed in Argentina.

