Enterprise Products (EPD) Down 2.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). Shares have lost about 2.1% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Enterprise Products due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Enterprise Products Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Enterprise Products reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 68 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents. The bottom line increased from the year-ago level of 64 cents.

Total quarterly revenues of $14.4 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.1 billion. The top line declined from $15.4 billion in the prior-year quarter.

The lower-than-expected quarterly earnings were primarily attributable to weak margins in Crude Oil Pipelines & Services and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

EPD’s Segmental Performance

Pipeline volumes in natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals totaled 8.6 million barrels per day (bpd), up from 7.9 million bpd in the year-ago quarter. Natural gas pipeline volumes amounted to 21.2 trillion British thermal units per day (TBtus/d), higher than 20.3 TBtus/d in the year-ago quarter. Marine terminal volumes totaled 2.3 million bpd, up from 2.0 million bpd in the year-ago period.

The gross operating margin at NGL Pipelines & Services increased to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion in the year-ago quarter. The upside can be primarily attributed to higher volumes and average processing margin at Permian Basin processing facilities. Increased average fractionation fees and improved volume at the Mont Belvieu area NGL Fractionation Complex also added to the upside. Improved performance in the Permian Basin and Rocky Mountain NGL pipelines, Morgan’s Point and Neches River Terminals, and lower loss in MTM Change added to the positives. Reduced loading fee at EHT slightly offset these upsides.

Natural Gas Pipelines and Services’ gross operating margin increased to $496 million from $357 million in the first quarter of 2025. This was primarily due to higher sales margins in Natural gas marketing activities, improved transportation volume with higher capacity reservation fees in the Texas Intrastate System, higher transportation volumes in the Acadian Gas System and Haynesville Gathering System. The positives were offset by a higher loss in MTM activity.

Crude Oil Pipelines & Services recorded a gross operating margin of $329 million, down from $374 million in the prior-year quarter due to a higher loss in MTM activity and declining sales margins in Crude oil pipelines, related terminals and marketing activities.

The gross operating margin at Petrochemical & Refined Products Services was $314 million compared with $315 million in the first quarter of 2025 due to improved propylene sales volume in Propylene production and related activities (excluding MTM). The positives were offset by a higher loss in MTM activity and reduced Octane enhancement and related plant operations.

Enterprise Products’ Cash Flow

The distributable cash flow totaled $2.1 billion compared with $2.0 billion in the year-ago period, providing a coverage of 1.8X. Enterprise retained $1.5 billion of distributable cash flow in the first quarter. It generated an adjusted free cash flow of $1.9 billion, up from $1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Financials of EPD

In the reported quarter, Enterprise’s total capital investment was $988 million.

As of March 31, 2026, the outstanding total debt principal was $34.2 billion, and consolidated liquidity amounted to $3.3 billion.

Enterprise Products’ Outlook

Enterprise’s growth capital expenditure for 2026 is expected to be $2.3-$2.6 billion.

The partnership expects to sustain a capital expenditure of $580 million for 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted 5.8% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Enterprise Products has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a B. Following the exact same course, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. It comes with little surprise Enterprise Products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.