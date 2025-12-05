Enterprise Products' Distribution Yield Is More than 6%: Is it Lucrative?

Enterprise Products Partners LP EPD is a midstream energy giant. Notably, EPD’s midstream properties comprise pipeline assets spanning more than 50,000 miles, liquids storage properties with a capacity of more than 300 thousand barrels and other assets. These assets are backed by stable fee-based revenues since the pipeline and storage assets are booked by shippers for the long term.

Enterprise Products Partners noted that fee-based earnings have consistently been the largest contributor to its gross operating margin each year. Thus, the partnership’s business model is highly predictable and stable. Backed by this resilient business model, EPD has managed to increase its distribution for 27 consecutive years.

Currently, EPD’s distribution yield is 6.79%, but it is lower than the 6.9% yield of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The three-year median distribution yield of EPD of 7.22% is higher than the industry’s 6.87% yield. It implies that EPD’s yield is temporarily lagging its peers right now, but historically, it has offered a stronger yield than the industry.

KMI & ENB Also Have Stable Business Models, But Lower Yields

Kinder Morgan Inc. KMI and Enbridge Inc. ENB are two other midstream energy majors. By the very nature of their businesses, both KMI and ENB also have predictable cash flows. This is because KMI and ENB also generate stable fee-based earnings from their respective midstream assets.

The current dividend yields of 4.2% for KMI and 5.6% for ENB, however, are lower than Enterprise Products’ yield.

EPD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Units of EPD have gained 6.5% over the past year, against the 7.1% decline of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, EPD trades at a trailing 12-month enterprise value to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) of 10.61X. This is in line with the broader industry average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPD’s 2025 earnings has seen downward revisions over the past seven days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Products currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Enbridge Inc (ENB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.