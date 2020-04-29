Enterprise Products Cuts Total 2020 Growth Capital Investments - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) said it has reduced its guidance for total 2020 growth capital investments by approximately $1 billion to a range of $2.5 billion to $3.0 billion compared to original guidance. The partnership reduced its guidance for sustaining capital expenditures for 2020 to $300 million from $400 million.

The company added that it is currently in negotiations on joint ventures, which could lead to a further reduction of capital expenditures.

