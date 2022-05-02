Oil
Enterprise Products' crude pipeline volumes rises 16%

Arathy Somasekhar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/GARY MCWILLIAMS

Enterprise Products Partners LP's crude pipeline volumes rose 16% in the first quarter, the U.S. energy pipeline operator said on Monday, as demand recovered.

Total crude oil pipeline transportation volume rose to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), in the quarter ended March 31, from 1.9 million bpd a year earlier. Overall volumes of liquids transported averaged 6.5 million bpd compared to 6.0 million bpd in the year-ago quarter.

Total crude oil pipeline transportation volume rose to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd), in the quarter ended March 31, from 1.9 million bpd a year earlier. Overall volumes of liquids transported averaged 6.5 million bpd compared to 6.0 million bpd in the year-ago quarter.

(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((arathy.s@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 208 3362; Twitter: @ArathySom;))

