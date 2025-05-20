Enterprise Prods Partners Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

In the last three months, 7 analysts have published ratings on Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $36.57, with a high estimate of $38.00 and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.58% from the previous average price target of $36.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Enterprise Prods Partners's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Lowers Buy $35.00 $37.00 Jeremy Tonet JP Morgan Raises Overweight $38.00 $37.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $37.00 $37.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $35.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $36.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $35.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Enterprise Prods Partners. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Enterprise Prods Partners compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Enterprise Prods Partners's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Enterprise Prods Partners's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Enterprise Prods Partners analyst ratings.

Delving into Enterprise Prods Partners's Background

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the continental US. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Financial Insights: Enterprise Prods Partners

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Enterprise Prods Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.45% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.95%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.79%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.81% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, Enterprise Prods Partners adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

