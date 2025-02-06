Enterprise Prods Partners Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Enterprise Prods Partners, revealing an average target of $36.25, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. A decline of 0.68% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Enterprise Prods Partners by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $37.00 $36.00 Holly Stewart Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $33.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Michael Blum Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $35.00 -

Delving into Enterprise Prods Partners's Background

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Understanding the Numbers: Enterprise Prods Partners's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Enterprise Prods Partners showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.81% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Enterprise Prods Partners's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.29%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Enterprise Prods Partners's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

