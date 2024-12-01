News & Insights

Enterprise Metals Updates on Securities Expiration

December 01, 2024 — 09:08 pm EST

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited has announced the cessation of 26,050,000 options with an exercise price of $0.015 following their expiration on November 30, 2024. This update highlights the adjustments in the company’s issued capital, which could interest investors monitoring the company’s stock. Such changes may influence the market perception of the company’s financial health and operational strategies.

