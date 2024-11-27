Enterprise Metals Gains Strong Shareholder Support

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.
Enterprise Metals Limited has successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, demonstrating strong shareholder support. Notably, the re-election of directors and the issuance of options to directors were approved with high voting percentages. This outcome reflects confidence in the company’s strategic direction and leadership.
