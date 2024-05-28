Enterprise Metals Expands Critical Minerals Portfolio

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited has announced a new option agreement for its Eneabba East project, with potential for Heavy Minerals (HMins), Rare Earth Elements (REE), Titanium (Ti), and Copper (Cu) resources, bolstering its position near existing significant mining projects. The announcement underlines the company’s strategic focus on enhancing its critical minerals portfolio, which is located in proximity to other major mining endeavors such as Iluka’s and Empire Metals’ mines. The news release emphasizes that no new information affecting previous market announcements has been presented, ensuring that the company maintains transparency with its investors.

