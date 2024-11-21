Enterprise Metals Appoints Stephen Hart as Director

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.
Enterprise Metals Limited has announced the appointment of Stephen Hart as a director, effective November 15, 2024. Hart’s interests include substantial holdings in various securities through entities like OSSART Holdings and Asgard Capital Management. This strategic move is expected to influence the company’s direction, appealing to investors eager to see how Hart’s involvement will impact future growth.
