Enterprise Metals Announces Director’s Resignation

Enterprise Metals Limited announces the resignation of Dr. Changshun Jia as a director, effective November 15, 2024. Dr. Jia held a significant number of securities, including over 13 million unlisted options with various expiration dates and exercise prices. This change in leadership could impact the company’s strategic direction and investor confidence.

