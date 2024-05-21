News & Insights

Stocks

Enterprise Metals Addresses Lapsed Options Oversight

May 21, 2024 — 03:29 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Enterprise Metals Limited (AU:ENT) has released an update.

Enterprise Metals Limited has announced the cancellation of both related and unrelated party unlisted options that recently lapsed. This disclosure, including the late lodgement of notices, was attributed to an administrative oversight, with the company affirming its commitment to compliance and considering a review of its procedures. While the company believes its current practices are sufficient, they are open to potential improvements for ensuring adherence to listing rules.

