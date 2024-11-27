Enterprise Group Upsizes Bought Deal Financing

Enterprise (TSE:E) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Enterprise Group has secured an upsized bought deal financing agreement to raise approximately $25 million through the sale of common shares, with a potential increase to $28.8 million if an over-allotment option is exercised. The proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, aiming to further bolster their position in the energy sector.

For further insights into TSE:E stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.