Enterprise Group Upsizes Bought Deal Financing

Enterprise (TSE:E) has released an update.
Enterprise Group has secured an upsized bought deal financing agreement to raise approximately $25 million through the sale of common shares, with a potential increase to $28.8 million if an over-allotment option is exercised. The proceeds are intended for working capital and general corporate purposes, aiming to further bolster their position in the energy sector.
