ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP Earnings Results: $EFSC Reports Quarterly Earnings

ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP ($EFSC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $1.31 per share, beating estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $166,000,000, missing estimates of $166,084,815 by $-84,815.
ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP Insider Trading Activity
ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP insiders have traded $EFSC stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EFSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD SANBORN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $5,955,864.
- JAMES M HAVEL sold 5,525 shares for an estimated $323,046
ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of ENTERPRISE FINL SERVICES CP stock to their portfolio, and 89 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 38,992,127 shares (+5540.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,199,155,962
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 171,165 shares (-4.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,653,706
- WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP added 170,318 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,605,935
- F/M INVESTMENTS LLC removed 146,002 shares (-66.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,234,512
- STATE STREET CORP added 129,379 shares (+12.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,296,975
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 125,150 shares (+28.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,058,460
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 107,996 shares (+33.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,090,974
