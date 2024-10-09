News & Insights

Markets
EFSCP

Enterprise Financial Services' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 09, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, EFSCP was trading at a 16.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividend payments on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:

EFSCP+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are up about 1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGFY
 Institutional Holders of NHLD
 Funds Holding ISCV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFSCP
EFSC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.