Enterprise Financial Services' Preferred Stock Series A Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $20.75 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.34% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, EFSCP was trading at a 16.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.21% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividend payments on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:

In Wednesday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are up about 1%.

