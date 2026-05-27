Enterprise Financial Services' Preferred Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) makes up 1.03% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (QABA) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EFSC).
In Wednesday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are down about 0.8%.
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Further EFSCP Research:
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