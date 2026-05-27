Enterprise Financial Services' Preferred Series A Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/29/26

On 5/29/26, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of EFSCP's recent share price of $20.65, this dividend works out to approximately 1.51%, so look for shares of EFSCP to trade 1.51% lower — all else being equal — when EFSCP shares open for trading on 5/29/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.05%, which compares to an average yield of 6.66% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of EFSCP shares, versus EFSC:

Below is a dividend history chart for EFSCP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Symbol: EFSC) makes up 1.03% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund ETF (QABA) which is trading lower by about 0.5% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding EFSC).

In Wednesday trading, Enterprise Financial Services Corp's 5.0% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stk Ser A (Symbol: EFSCP) is currently off about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: EFSC) are down about 0.8%.

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Further EFSCP Research:

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