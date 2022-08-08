Enterprise Financial Services' (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

Enterprise Financial Services Corp's (NASDAQ:EFSC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.23 on 30th of September. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.0%.

Enterprise Financial Services' Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Enterprise Financial Services has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past records don't necessarily translate into future results, the company's payout ratio of 20% also shows that Enterprise Financial Services is able to comfortably pay dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 31.7%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 18% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGS:EFSC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Enterprise Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.21 total annually to $0.92. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 16% per annum over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that Enterprise Financial Services has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Enterprise Financial Services definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We Really Like Enterprise Financial Services' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 6 analysts we track are forecasting for Enterprise Financial Services for free with public analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

