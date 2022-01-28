Enterprise Financial Services' (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 31st of March to US$0.21. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.6%.

Enterprise Financial Services' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, Enterprise Financial Services' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 16.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NasdaqGS:EFSC Historic Dividend January 28th 2022

Enterprise Financial Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.21, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.84. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

Enterprise Financial Services Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Enterprise Financial Services has impressed us by growing EPS at 7.6% per year over the past five years. Enterprise Financial Services definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

We'd also point out that Enterprise Financial Services has issued stock equal to 44% of shares outstanding. Regularly doing this can be detrimental - it's hard to grow dividends per share when new shares are regularly being created.

Enterprise Financial Services Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Enterprise Financial Services that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

