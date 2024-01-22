Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) reported revenue of $166.18 million, up 6.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.21, compared to $1.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.53 million, representing a surprise of +5.50%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Enterprise Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 55.7% compared to the 57.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 55.7% compared to the 57.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Net Interest Margin : 4.2% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 4.2% versus 4.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Total nonperforming loans : $43.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.41 million.

: $43.73 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $42.41 million. Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $13.38 billion versus $13.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $13.38 billion versus $13.18 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.4% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.

: 0.4% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $25.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.55 million.

: $25.45 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $16.55 million. Net Interest Income : $140.73 million compared to the $140.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $140.73 million compared to the $140.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. Deposit service charges : $4.33 million compared to the $4.15 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $4.33 million compared to the $4.15 million average estimate based on two analysts. Tax credit income : $9.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million.

: $9.69 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.75 million. Net interest income (FTE) : $142.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.53 million.

: $142.65 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.53 million. Wealth management income: $2.43 million versus $2.69 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services have returned -4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

