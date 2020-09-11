Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EFSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that EFSC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.36, the dividend yield is 2.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFSC was $29.36, representing a -39.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.81 and a 35.3% increase over the 52 week low of $21.70.

EFSC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EFSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports EFSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -27.88%, compared to an industry average of -20.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.