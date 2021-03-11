Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EFSC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that EFSC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EFSC was $49.55, representing a -0.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.64 and a 128.34% increase over the 52 week low of $21.70.

EFSC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). EFSC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports EFSC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.08%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EFSC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.